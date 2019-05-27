Aussie superstar Nicole Kidman was stopped from filming her new series The Undoing in the small New York village of Shelter Island by unimpressed locals.

HBO set out to film its upcoming miniseries The Undoing - which stars Kidman and Hugh Grant - on the island, but locals weren't having it.

According to the New York Post, location scout Linda Perkins sought permission to film for three days in May from the town council.

However, a source who attended the meeting said: "The only one who gave her a warm welcome was Gary Gerth, the town supervisor, who said, 'We're excited'.

"But others were worried about noise from a helicopter scene, and late-night filming causing disruption."

Perkins made the case that up to 100 cast and crew would be working on the shoot and would inject a considerable amount of cash into local businesses including hotels, rentals and restaurants.

But Shelter Island councilman Jim Colligan had a daughter in the film industry and was concerned it would create a "whole mess".

However, not all of Shelter Island's 2500 residents are pleased with the decision.

A local resident told the Post: "The councillors made this big deal about filming, when it would have given the locals a lot of money in food and rentals. People are annoyed."

The Undoing is an upcoming mini-series based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Kidman also serves on the project as executive producer.