American rapper Sosamann was arrested for human trafficking earlier this month.

Los Angeles Sheriffs Department records confirm the 29-year-old was booked on a felony charge on May 11.

He spent one night in jail before being released the next day after posting a $100,000 bond.

The rapper, whose real name is Anthony Denson, allegedly "lured two women to California" by promising them fame and fortune, only to then force them into sex work.

Advertisement

The plot was revealed when the women were picked up in a prostitution sting and questioned.

They named Denson and told authorities they were held captive and were "unable to escape."

Denson was arrested during the operation, along with a larger group of suspects. He is due to appear in court on June 6.