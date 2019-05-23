Arnold Schwarzenegger has reunited with Linda Hamilton in the new Terminator film.

Called Terminator: Dark Fate, the trailer shows a young woman named Grace (Mackenzie Davis) and Natalia (Dani ramos) trying to outrun the new Terminator (Gabriel Luna).

Hamilton, who reprises her role as Sarah Connor, comes to the rescue and blows him up with a bazooka.

She also knocks on Schwarzenegger's door, suggesting he may be roped in to help as well.

Linda Hamilton attending the premiere of 'Terminator 2 on July 1, 1991. Photo / Getty Images.

Hamilton and Schwarzenegger teamed up on the first Terminator movie, written and directed by Hamilton's husband at the time, James Cameron, who wrote the latest instalment.

The pair then returned for the successful Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1992.

The series continued with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys.