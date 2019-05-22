Electronic Arts has released The Sims 4 online - completely free.

The computer game is now available for download on Mac or Windows PC via gaming website Origin until May 28.

The news was shared on the game's Twitter account: "Simmers, tag a friend who should get The Sims 4 for free! The game is free on PC and Mac via Origin until May 28th."

The Standard Edition of the game is available for free through the limited offer; the Digital Deluxe Edition will still set users back $59.99.

Sims fans have been celebrating the news on social media - but some aren't happy that they already paid for the game.

me when I see why Sims 4 is trending pic.twitter.com/Z7pB2oS1jb — lewis (@ultracheeze) May 21, 2019

you're telling me that i paid for the sims 4 yesterday and now it's free

pic.twitter.com/J1CanOgxdN — kay (@jeongmisus) May 21, 2019

Me going online to see why sims 4 is trending to realise I’m a clown for paying for it pic.twitter.com/fsgZl5c3Kx — ❥Jasmine (@gcldendays) May 21, 2019

the sims 4 is free now.... i paid $40 for it when it came out.....

someone’s getting stabbed — &e (@GOAWAYANDY) May 22, 2019

Me: The Sims 4 anniversary is coming up. Maybe they’ll reduce the price???



Sims 4: Free



Me: pic.twitter.com/Fz04wJpfG0 — Katie Castro (@officialkt_mc) May 22, 2019

this is how i look right now, knowing that i bought the sims 4 base game for like € 40 a few years ago and this week its on a 100% sale aka for free pic.twitter.com/geqvjTsKJT — julia still has exams (@petcheetahlive) May 22, 2019

The Sims 4 was originally released in 2014.