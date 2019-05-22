Electronic Arts has released The Sims 4 online - completely free.
The computer game is now available for download on Mac or Windows PC via gaming website Origin until May 28.
The news was shared on the game's Twitter account: "Simmers, tag a friend who should get The Sims 4 for free! The game is free on PC and Mac via Origin until May 28th."
The Standard Edition of the game is available for free through the limited offer; the Digital Deluxe Edition will still set users back $59.99.
Sims fans have been celebrating the news on social media - but some aren't happy that they already paid for the game.
The Sims 4 was originally released in 2014.