New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding is heading on a nationwide tour this August following the release of her critically acclaimed album Designer.

Joined by a full band, Harding will play Christchurch's James Hay Theatre on August 28; Dunedin's Regent Theatre on August 29; Wellington's Hunter Lounge on August 30 and Auckland's Powerstation on August 31.

Harding gained global attention with her 2017 record Party, which won the 2018 Taite Music Prize and two NZ music awards.

Her third album, Designer, received acclaim upon its release in April; in a five-star review, the Herald's TimeOut magazine wrote: "Harding is exploring worlds new to her and her listeners; the songs are lighter and more uplifting than anything she's done before, and the results are simply extraordinary."

Advertisement

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, May 29.