Warning: This article discusses suicide and depression, and could be distressing to some readers.



A former guest on the now-cancelled Jeremy Kyle show has spoken out saying her appearance on the reality series left her feeling "suicidal", after showrunners refused to pull a clip of her from the air.

Mum-of-three Dawne Mair said she was targeted by trolls and online bullying over her looks and slammed the lack of aftercare she was given by the show.

Mair - a show regular - most recently appeared on the programme two months ago to rekindle her relationship with fiancée Andy Hough and found she was pregnant on set.

Advertisement

She asked producers to cut the segment as it was too "personal" but they refused, and she told the Mirror it left her wanting to take her own life and said she "would've ended up" doing it, if not for her partner, Andy.

Mair spoke out against the show after news broke of the death of fellow former guest Steve Dymond, who was found dead shortly after failing a lie-detector test on the show.

She added that she felt "intimidated" by Jeremy Kyle, and was yet to receive any of the counselling promised to her by the show.

"They ring you one day after the show to ask you if you're okay. You never hear from them again, unless they turn around and want you to get their ratings up," she says.

She says she's been left "depressed" after other appearances and has been subjected to severe online bullying, adding: "It broke me down, and made me feel like absolute rubbish. It happened a lot of the times I went on. I got inboxes saying 'I should go die', 'I'm not wanted' and 'I'm a mess.'"

Dawne Mair on the Jeremy Kyle Show. Photo / Youtube

A spokesperson for ITV told The Mirror: "The programme has significant and detailed duty of care processes in place for contributors pre, during and post show which have been built up over 14 years, and there have been numerous positive outcomes from this, including people who have resolved complex and long-standing personal problems.

"Prior to the show a comprehensive assessment is carried out by the guest welfare team on all potential contributors. The guests are interviewed by guest welfare face to face at studios and prior to filming.

"After filming has ended all guests are seen by a member of the guest welfare team to ensure they are feeling calm and emotionally settled before any participant leaves to travel home.

"An evaluation of their needs is also carried out at this time and should they require any ongoing service regarding the problem they discussed on the show then appropriate solutions are found for them."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.