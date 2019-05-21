SPOILER WARNING. This story discusses the Game of Thrones finale — if you haven't seen the episode, stay away.

While not all fans may have liked the Game of Thrones ending — George R.R. Martin certainly hasn't fallen into that camp.

The author of the Game of Thrones book series has praised the TV show's creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for their work on the final season of the HBO version.

"We had some amazing people working on this show, as all those Emmys bear witness. David & Dan assembled a championship team," Martin wrote on his blog.

From left: Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) in Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

Martin also addressed fan questions over whether his books would come to the same conclusion as the TV show, which saw Jon Snow murder Daenerys Targaryen after her descent into madness and Bran Stark crowned king.

The author is still to finish the last two books in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, with the GoT TV show outstripping the novels in season six.

"I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I'm done," Martin wrote.

"And of course the butterfly effect will be at work as well; those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I've been talking about that since season one.

"There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books… so if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet. And yes, there will be unicorns… of a sort."

Daenerys Targaryen was killed by her lover (and nephew) Jon Snow in the finale of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

A stunning 1.547 million watched season 8, episode 6 across the day on Monday, with that number only to rise with delayed viewing.

Internationally GoT's finale also drew record-breaking numbers, with 19.3 million viewers on all of HBO's platforms.

But despite the staggering amount of people who watched the show not everyone was happy with seeing Bran named king.

However the show's stars have stood by the ending with Kit Harington, who played Jon, sending a blunt message to detractors.

"Whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their judgment on it, in my head they can go f**k themselves," he told Esquire.

"Because I know how much work was put into this."