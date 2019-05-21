US pop singer Bebe Rexha has struck another blow for body positivity, posting an unedited bikini photo to Instagram and sending a powerful message to her followers.

After posting a video to Twitter showing her support for the fight for abortion rights in Alabama, the singer found herself fighting off trolls.

My Vagina My Choice. Thank You Alabama. Thank You @Hangoutfest pic.twitter.com/STTywqkX0Y — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 20, 2019

One Twitter user chimed in with "okay dont mean to disrespect but aint too thiccccck!?? i mean never saw her like that BEFORE!! from the song with other two country dudes!!"

Rexha was having absolutely none of it.

"I gained weight get over it," she replied.

Doubling down, she posted a photo to Instagram showing herself enjoying the beach in Puerto Rico and included a message to her fans.

Bebe Rexha has hit out at body shamers online. Photo / Instagram

She wrote: "I probably should have photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should have photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should have made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn't. Society can really fu** with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

Rexha hit the headlines earlier this year when she slammed designers for refusing to dress her size 12 figure for the Grammys.

Rexha took to Instagram at the time to vent her frustrations saying: "So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big."

The singer also spoke to Health magazine recently about the pressure she faced when entering the music industry: "Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up."