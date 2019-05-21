There's plenty of rock on Steven Van Zandt's first album of original material in 20 years. There's also soul and funk and some mean horn solos. What there isn't plenty of is politics.

The bandana-wearing guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, who in the past has never been shy about calling out politicians, has put aside partisanship in these divisive times.

"I'm trying to stay as nonpartisan as I can and provide some common ground," he said.

Van Zandt, who in the past has raised his voice against apartheid and nuclear weapons, refuses to add kindling to what he considers a country "heading towards a civil war".

"Democrats, Republicans and independents are welcome to come to the show ... because it's a strictly musical trip," he said.

Van Zandt's relief comes in the form of a new album, Summer of Sorcery. The 12-track collection is a stew of Van Zandt's influences, ranging from mambo to classic rock to doo-wop. There's a flute solo in one song, and another name-checks Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.

"There's not a whole lot that's good about getting older but there is one thing, which is you really tend to integrate your influences," he said.

- AP