The latest trailer for Stranger Things 3 has arrived and highlights all that is good about an 80s summer pool party.

'Mums lounging by the pool' is the dominant theme, with a handful of ladies ogling and competing for the attention of lifeguard Billy Hargrove, complete with his red togs and Joe Dirt-style mullet.

The trailer is less than two minutes long and has a teen comedy vibe that is a great departure from the darker tone of the last trailer from March.

Little is shown of the kids, who are now growing into their late teens, and judging by the poolside interaction between Billy and Mike's mum Karen, the flirting between the pair last season looks set to blossom into a bigger storyline this year.

Similarly, very little is revealed about the plot except that the characters are all enjoying their summer vacation, which is fitting as the eight episode season will land on Netflix on July 4.