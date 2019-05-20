Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed she auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones - and that it was the "most awkward audition" she's ever had.

Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Avengers franchise, told Vulture this week that early in her career, she auditioned for "everything" - including Khaleesi herself.

The star says she was asked to perform a monologue from the end of the first season.

"She's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen," Olsen says. "They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'bad audition story', that's one I remember."

Advertisement

Elizabeth Olsen says she flubbed her Game of Thrones audition: "It was terrible". Photo / Getty Images

Olsen revealed she's now a huge Game of Thrones fan - and has her eye on one star in particular.

"I'm just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington," she said. "I mean, he's just brainwashed me."

Olsen has since carved out a successful indie and blockbuster career. The sister of child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen found breakthrough success with the thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011, and debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with Avengers: Age of Ultron.