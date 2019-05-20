Britney Spears' conservatorship is currently undergoing a court-ordered review in another attempt to get the singer to become legally responsible for her own finances.

Spears' parents have been looking after her money for more than a decade, since the star's public breakdown.

The court-ordered review is said to be going smoothly, according to reports, and the "Oops I did it again" hitmaker is currently take time to relax with her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, after ending her Las Vegas residency in January.

Reports say Spears is regularly in touch with her father, Jamie, who has been handling her conservatorship since becoming her legal guardian in 2002.

Sources close to the family have shut down rumours of any power struggle between Spears and her parents. However, there is one thing the singer is said to be desperate for: an iPhone.

Her parents say they have concerns about the impact of social media on her mental health and don't want any greedy hangers-on to have easier access to the vulnerable star (despite her having social media accounts).

The result of the court-ordered review should be out soon.

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer checked herself into a wellness facility at the beginning of April.

Some fans question whether she is being held there against her will. A campaign called #FreeBritney started on social media and the star's mum, Lynn Spears, added fuel to the fire by liking some of the posts with the hashtag.

According to an insider who spoke to Fox News at the time, the singer "felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself". She has been caring for her father Jamie Spears who suffered a "life-threatening" colon rupture.