Robbie Magasiva has written a touching tribute to his younger brother Pua, hours before the family are due to lay the former actor to rest.

Robbie Magasiva, also a well-known actor, dedicated a post on Instagram to his brother.

Along with a picture of Magasiva when he was a teenager, Robbie Magasiva wrote, "My heart is broken. I miss you so much Pua we all do. Rest now. I love you Pua."

The post comes almost a week after 38-year-old Magasiva was found dead at an address in the Wellington central business district in the early hours of Saturday morning. There were no suspicious circumstances.

Robbie Magasiva immediately flew to Wellington to be with other family members and Magasiva's widow Lizz Sadler.

Magasiva, who has a young daughter from his first marriage, married Sadler in April last year, 18 months after meeting on Instagram.

The family are holding a private funeral service in Wellington this afternoon.

In a statement provided to the Herald earlier in the week, a spokesperson for the late actor's family - including twin brother Tanu and actor brother Robbie - thanked the public.

"Pua's family members are in the acute stage of grief and are not in a place to comment at this time other than to acknowledge the public outpouring of love for Pua and to thank all those who've expressed their condolences and offered their support," the statement said

Magasiva's death has shocked not only Kiwis, but the acting community all around the world.

He rose to fame on Shortland Street where he played nurse Vinnie Kruse-Miller from 2003-2006, and then returned from 2011-2018.

He also had roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

He co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava, a radio station owned by NZME, but left the show last year. NZME is the publisher of the Herald.

