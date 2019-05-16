Shortly after announcing that the popular Adult Swim series Rick and Morty has a new season due in November, the show's creator Dan Harmon has dropped another bombshell — announcing that rapper and superfan Kanye West will be given control of his own episode.

Earlier this week it was announced that the cartoon series, which screens on Netflix in NZ, would release the fourth season in November in this year.

During the launch event, show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were asked if they would ever collaborate with the rapper, who has previously professed his love for the show.

"I'm giving him an episode," Harmon said. "I'm making it official. We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have one."

Roiland said: "Ye is a f***ing kindred spirit, genius, visionary. If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, he'd be f***ing Elon Musk 2.0."

Kanye West is a huge fan of Rick and Morty. Photo / Kanye West

The eccentric hip-hop artist has been vocal about his obsession with the show in the past.

https://t.co/eUnzwhr72z This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each — ye (@kanyewest) May 10, 2018

His wife Kim Kardashian even asked the show's creators to compose a song for Kanye's birthday last year.

Here the full bday song for Kanye from Rick & Morty pic.twitter.com/olOYM5ywXX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 9, 2018

The concept of a Kanye West special didn't draw universal support from fans:

i'm hard pressed to think of an idea that offends my creative sensibilities more than a Kanye-centric episode of Rick & Morty — matty "drinkseltzer" (@mattRAZ) May 16, 2019