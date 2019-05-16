Newstalk ZB has revealed the highly anticipated start date for its new hosts Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford.

The pair will launch their brand new Afternoon talk show on Monday 1st July. After the launch broadcast the duo will settle into their regular on-air slot of Tuesday to Friday. Andrew Dickens, ZB's current afternoon host, will continue to host Monday's show.

"Newstalk ZB is already home to the best in the business," said New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) Head of Talk, Jason Winstanley. "And now we've capped off our weekday line-up with the addition of these exceptional broadcasters. We are excited to see what Simon and Phil bring to the party."

The announcement completes the station's 18 month refresh. In this period the talkback station introduced The Devlin Radio Show and The Weekend Collective with Tim Wilson and Tim Roxborogh on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and Kerre McIvor Mornings and Heather du Plessis-Allan's drive show during the week.

Advertisement

"Newstalk ZB is attracting more listeners than ever, it's such a big part of many New

Zealanders' lives," Winstanley said. "We've carefully ensured a strong structure and line-up is in place to meet the needs of our loyal audience and to attract new listeners in the years to come."