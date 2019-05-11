Alyssa Milano has joined a host of celebrities calling for a change to the new abortion law passed in the US state of Georgia.

Under the law, abortion is prohibited once doctors can detect a heartbeat in the foetus, that is often about six weeks into the pregnancy and sometimes before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Georgia is one of six US states that has a heartbeat abortion law.

Milano says the only way to change the minds of male politicians is to withhold sex.

"Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy … JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I'm calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on," she tweeted.

Milano heaped praise on JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, who are about to start shooting their new TV show in Georgia, but announced they would donate the profits from the show to help fight the new law.

"In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, Lovecraft Country and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia. Governor Kemp's 'foetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women," the said in a statement.

"We will donate 100 per cent of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organisations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organisations."

Other celebrities have also spoken out against the new law.

Will and Grace star Debra Messing praised the Screen Actors Guild for moving to protect its female members.

THANK YOU!🔥🔥 @sagaftra You MUST stand with your women members! This is a SAFETY issue. If a member miscarries while filming she could be prosecuted for 2nd degree murder. Put in PRISON. You MUST protect your female members ASAP. #Georgiaabortionlaw #SAGAFTRA https://t.co/xBPEz7AqIu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 10, 2019

Titanic star Frances Fishes echoed Messing's statement.

As a member of @SAGaftra I call on our Union to protect the lives of our #SAGaftra performers. It’s a #safety issue. Example: A woman may miscarry performing a stunt. She may not even know she’s pregnant. If she went to hospital, she could be charged with 2nd degree manslaughter — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) May 10, 2019

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood had another extreme suggestion against abortion: mandatory vasectomies.

Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children.

They can be reversed, so.

Come on guys, Lets save lives! Whats that? A hard no? Why? Cause its your body and we dont get to make that choice for you? Ooooooohhhhhh!!! — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 10, 2019

The silence from men about the new laws in Georgia is deafening. I know its a controversial issue but it affects you. Step up and stand with or be complicit. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 9, 2019