The first trailer for the sequel to 2017's horror hit It has been released, revealing the return of Pennywise the Clown years after the events of the first film.

In It: Chapter Two, the now-adult members of the "Loser's Club" return to the town of Derry, where the evil presence known as "It", who stalked them as children, returns.

The trailer shows Jessica Chastain playing the adult Beverly as she visits her old home in Derry. She meets the house's new owner - but not all is as it seems.

It: Chapter Two also stars Kiwi actor Jay Ryan (Go Girls) as the adult Ben. The cast is rounded out by James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Bill Hader and James Ransone.

It, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, was a runaway box office success in 2017. The film broke the record for the highest debut for a September release, and it went on to earn a worldwide total of US$700 million (NZ$1.06b).