As Game of Thrones recovers from that embarrassing coffee-gate blunder, fans of the hit show have found a new bone to pick.

During Sunday night's episode four of the final season Tyrion met Qyburn at King's Landing to try and avoid further bloodshed between Daenerys and Cersei.

But what really struck viewers was the sight of King's Landing.

King's Landing took on a very new look in the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Photo / HBO

What has always been portrayed on screen as a lush, ocean-facing paradise now appears a dusty, barren desert with no water in sight.

A very different-looking King's Landing from an earlier season. Photo / HBO

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: "Everyone's talking about the coffee cup but can we talk about why the f*** King's Landing is now in a desert without mountains?"

Where did the beauty go? Has Cersei's evil dried up all that is good? Have the continuity team given up?

True, it is perplexing. Exterior scenes for King's Landing have previously been shot in Dubrovnik in Croatia, a stunning city right on the water.

Indeed, the desert incident came in the same episode as the infamous coffee cup.