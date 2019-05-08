When Prodigy star Keith Flint died he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system, an inquest heard today.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End on March 4.

Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion, saying: "Was he just larking around and it all went horribly wrong?"

She said there was not enough evidence to record a verdict of suicide or that it was an accident, adding: "We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date."

Coroner's officer Linda Calder told the brief inquest hearing in Chelmsford that Flint's toxicology report noted the presence of cocaine, alcohol and codeine.

Beasley-Murray said Flint's family and members of Prodigy were aware of the hearing but did not wish to attend.

The hearing was held in their absence, with no witnesses called to give evidence in person.

The death of the high-energy frontman left fans devastated. Photo / AP

Police attended the popular singer's home and found there were no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement, Beasley-Murray said.

She told the hearing: "I have considered suicide, but I would have to record that finding on the balance of probability that he formed the intention and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

"Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find there is sufficient evidence.

"I then have to consider an accident - was he just larking around and it all went horribly wrong?

"But I am not going to record that because there isn't sufficient evidence.

"I am going to record an open conclusion.

"We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date."

Paramedics were called to the scene when Flint's body was found, but he was pronounced dead. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

