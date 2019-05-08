Amy Schumer has told numerous jokes about her pregnancy and now some of her fans are convinced her baby's name is just another stunt from the comedian.

Schumer, who welcomed her first child on Monday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share another photo of her son alongside her husband Chris Fischer, news.com.au reports.

"Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris," Schumer captioned the sweet shot.

While most of Schumer's fans were quick to praise the star's choice of name others pointed out that Gene Attell had a slightly, ahem, rude meaning when you say both names out loud.

Before long Twitter was questioning whether Schumer's name reveal was another prank from the comedian, or had she just not said both names out loud before?

So...@amyschumer named her son Gene Attell. Both good names on their own, but sounds an awful lot like Genital if you say it out loud.

Are we sure this isn't a bit? She's going to announce the real name soon right? — Lydia ☁️ CALME! (@Oh_Lydiaa) May 8, 2019

Amy Schumer named her baby Gene Attell... Say that aloud and try to tell me it's a good name choice... 🙃 https://t.co/kgOIKA5t22 — Mike Cook (@mikejxmes) May 8, 2019

Surely this is a prank from Amy Schumer. Gene Attell. Like... genital? pic.twitter.com/llwSGvTunn — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 8, 2019

Despite the Twitter speculation it looks like Schumer's baby name choice is the real deal, with fans pointing out her choice of middle name is a likely nod to her close friend, comedian Dave Attell.

Schumer shared jokes about her pregnancy right up until she gave birth, even stopping to pose on the Met Gala red carpet while on the way to the hospital.

"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she wrote alongside the pics.

Schumer has also joked about the similarities between her and Meghan Markle, who also gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

The comedian announced her pregnancy last October by sharing a photo of a pregnant Meghan with Schumer's face photoshopped over the top.