Game of Thrones star has paid a gushing tribute to her character Missandei, who this week met her fate at the end of the fourth episode in the show's final season.

Emmanuel's character was originally a slave who went on to serve as translator and right-hand woman to Daenerys Targaryen, before she was killed after being captured by the villainous queen Cersei Lannister.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Emmanuel described Missandei as a "brilliant woman" and said her time on the smash hit HBO series had been one of her "greatest joys".

"She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward," she wrote.

Emmanuel made special mention of co-stars Emilia Clarke, who plays Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, and Jacob Anderson, who plays her now heart-broken onscreen partner Grey Worm.

"@emiliaclarkeI love you... SO much. I've loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter," she wrote.

"Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn't know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm's journey has been so special."

The 30-year-old went on to thank the entire cast and crew and the show's legion of fans for all their love and support.

She signed off by saying she imagines Missandei is now "sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in (the) sky".