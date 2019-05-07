Elton John's second concert at Mission Estate Winery in Hawke's Bay February 8 has now been pushed out a week to February 15 due to "an unforeseen scheduling conflict".

The first concert in Napier of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand tour, on Waitangi Day, will go ahead as planned.

The reschedule is set to cause problems, with ticket holders from outside Napier having likely already booked flights and accommodation for the event.

A Mission Estate statement said that members who could make the new date would be able to indicate in a tick box they could attend.

Advertisement

However, if the new date did not work, ticket holders could cancel their bookings and receive a full refund, the statement said.

Both of Elton John's concerts sold out in an hour in February, leading to a flood of complaints from punters frustrated that they were unable to secure tickets.

About 55,000 people tried to buy tickets online to see his first show in Napier, but only 25,000 tickets were available.

A Mission Concert spokesperson said due to contractual requirements they were unable to make comment until 5am on Thursday — which was the time they had set to release the information before Napier City Council posted it on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

At 5am on Thursday the concert crew would provide full updates regarding bookings and other information, the Mission spokesperson said.

While nothing had officially been said yet, the change in schedule could involve next year's Oscar Awards ceremony.

It is scheduled to be staged on February 9 and with Elton John presently preparing to release his own film he may have been invited to perform at the event.

It would mean he would play Napier on Waitangi Day, then jet off to the USA, then return for the February 15 show, rather than spending a full week enjoying the Hawke's Bay vines.

MORE TO COME