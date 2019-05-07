Harry Styles has embraced the Met Gala's camp theme with a sexy and fun take that delighted fans as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In keeping with the event's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, the former One Direction singer, 25, impressed in a semi-sheer black lace ensemble, one dangling pearl earring and heels.

I could have probably made this video of @Harry_Styles at the #MetGala shorter, but it's Harry Styles and you deserved to see every single second. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uKj6HLGAyy — MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2019

Accompanied by Gucci's designer Alessandro Michele, the British star, who co-hosted the event, was all smiles as he posed on the red (pink) carpet.

Harry commanded attention in the see-through black ensemble which boasted black ruffling down the centre.

Designer Alessandro Michele, left, and Harry Styles. Photo / AP

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Photo / AP

Styles impressed on the red carpet. Photo / AP

Harry also bumped into his former flame Kendall Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual event. The pair were photographed sharing an intimate moment and laughing together at the star-studded gala.