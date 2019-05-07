Harry Styles has embraced the Met Gala's camp theme with a sexy and fun take that delighted fans as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
In keeping with the event's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, the former One Direction singer, 25, impressed in a semi-sheer black lace ensemble, one dangling pearl earring and heels.
Accompanied by Gucci's designer Alessandro Michele, the British star, who co-hosted the event, was all smiles as he posed on the red (pink) carpet.
Harry commanded attention in the see-through black ensemble which boasted black ruffling down the centre.
Harry also bumped into his former flame Kendall Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual event. The pair were photographed sharing an intimate moment and laughing together at the star-studded gala.