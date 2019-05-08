Wine Country

Amy Poehler makes her directorial debut with Wine Country, a comedy about a group of friends who head off on a scenic getaway to the wineries of Napa Valley, California for their friend's 50th birthday. Poehler stars as the micro-managing friend of the trip, and as the wine flows, the women begin questioning their lives and friendships. The cast is simply outstanding - Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones - and the trailer features a karaoke version of Eternal Flame, and I'm not sure what else could have sold a film better. Premieres on Netflix May 10.

Chernobyl

Stellan Skarsgard, Jared Harris and Emily Watson in Chernobyl. Photo / supplied

Tomorrow, Neon premieres HBO's new miniseries about the devastating Chernobyl disaster of 1986. The series, a US-UK co-production, has already garnered widespread acclaim, with critics noting its gripping storytelling and high emotional stakes. The cast is top of the line, led by the formidable trio of Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard (playing real-life politicians) and Emily Watson, playing a character who represents the scientists who fought to uphold the truth of the disaster. A warning – some critics have noted that the series can be brutal and hard to watch, but that it is ultimately an impactful story about the importance of truth and the fight for survival. New episodes on Neon follow every Tuesday.

Advertisement

My House

My House documents New York City's ball culture. Photo / supplied

Fans of Paris Is Burning and Pose will be eager to sink their teeth into My House, a Vice documentary series following ball culture in New York City as it exists today. The show depicts the way in which ball culture is one of the most cutting-edge, culturally impactful art forms alive today, and how it creates safe spaces and gives back to marginalised communities. The series received critical acclaim when it debuted in the States, with the New York Times claiming it'll "vogue its way into your heart". Full season available on Neon on May 13.

Easy

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jake Johnson in Netflix's Easy. Photo / Netflix

Easy, one of Netflix's most underrated and overlooked shows, gets a third and final season this weekend. Created by Joe Swanberg (the brain behind normcore indies such as Drinking Buddies and Digging For Fire), Easy follows a number of stand-alone but interconnected stories in Chicago, with its characters navigating sex, love, technology and dating in the modern world. The charming show wraps up with an eight-episode season starring a seemingly endless list of talented people: Orlando Bloom, Malin Akerman, Jake Johnson, Dave Franco, Hannibal Buress, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elizabeth Reaser and Evan Jonigkeit are just a few of the familiar faces that show up in Easy's world. Available from May 10.