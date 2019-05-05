A distracted Duncan Garner struggled for words on this morning's The AM Show when a news story got personal as he mourned a friend's death in a road crash.

Speaking to his co-hosts Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson about road safety and the UN's Global Road Safety Awareness Week, Garner admitted he was finding the debate "a little bit difficult".

"I'm a little bit distracted... you asked how I was Amanda? Not so good."

When she asked why, Garner then revealed that his friend - and his son's rugby league coach - Corey was killed in a car crash in Auckland's Glen Eden on Saturday night.

Garner said he didn't know the details, only that "he's no longer with us".

He also revealed he was looking after Corey's son that night, as their children are friends.

"We got that dreaded door knock," he said, "it was devastating."

Remembering his friend, Garner said: "He wore his heart on his sleeve and he was a damn good coach and he believed in my son and when someone does that... he's a special guy.

"I'm devastated by it. He was my friend. I became friends with him, so I've lost a friend. It's the finality of... I won't see him again. His boy, his family won't see him again."

He finished: "My deepest sympathy and love to the family as well, my deepest thoughts are with you."