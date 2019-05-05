Amazon Prime has reportedly leaked the latest episode of Game of Thrones hours before HBO's scheduled airing.

According to Deadline, Amazon had accidentally given subscribers who also had an HBO subscription early access to the fourth episode of season eight.

The Deadline report also contained spoilers for the episode, which have also been circulating on social media.

This is not the first time Amazon has leaked a Thrones episode early; in April, Amazon Prime in Germany accidentally uploaded the second episode of season eight ahead of schedule.

The trailer for the fourth episode teases a showdown between Queen Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen, following the devastating battle against the army of the dead in episode three, The Long Night.

Game of Thrones has just three episodes left in its final season.

It airs Mondays on SoHo at 1pm and again at 8.30pm, as well as streaming on NEON.