Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her pop star husband Joe Jonas have checked into a super-private retreat for their honeymoon, after tying the knot in a secret Las Vegas wedding.

The pair were wed last week in a low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas with Jonas' brothers Nick and Kevin as groomsmen and a guest list including the likes of Khalid and Diplo, who posted video of the event to social media:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Las Vegas chapel after #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/AZ58EwbZsN — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 2, 2019

The happy couple have now checked into the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The club, famed for the privacy it offers its guests, has in recent months hosted the likes of Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston and Leo DiCaprio.

Turner and Jonas are believed to have checked into one of the six romantic bungalows on the property as, according to Page Six; "Joe and Sophie chose to start their honeymoon in a romantic place where they can enjoy complete privacy. They can order whatever they like to their bungalow, and not have to worry at all about being seen or photographed."

Page Six is also reporting the paparazzi is parked outside the property unable to catch a glimpse of the pair.

A source told Page Six that the pair are planning to have a more traditional wedding celebration in Paris later this year.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun."