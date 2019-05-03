Even though the Big Bang theory is coming to an end, Johnny Galecki has shared exciting news about his future.

The actor announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, model Alaina Meyer, are expecting their first child.

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," Galecki wrote.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families," he continued, adding, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

Meyer also shared her own announcement on Instagram saying: "There couldn't be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy."

Galecki and Meyer first debuted their relationship on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards last November.

Two months prior the couple shared cute snaps of them together on social media.

In December, the former "Roseanne" star shared a black-and-white snap of the pair with their arms sweetly wrapped around one another.

Eagled-fans pointed at that they were both wearing wedding rings in the comment section, which led Meyer to deny they'd tied the knot.

She shared a full-colour version of the same photo, writing, "#notmarried yet ..." adding a wink emoji.