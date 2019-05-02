A student managed to get a perfect score when bravely sending in a 19-word film review to her professor.

Allison Garrett revealed on Twitter that she took her chances when an opportunity arose after her class were assigned to write a review on a movie.

The student went with the 1999 cult classic Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

The plot involves two characters who play the split-personalities of an insomniac who starts an underground fight club.

And Garrett boldly chose to write only 19 words from the film's most-quotes lines to represent her review.

"The first rule of fight club is: you do not talk about fight club," she wrote.

At the bottom of the essay she wrote: "That's it. That's the essay."

Her post also shows the student's assignment submission page where she swore she was proud of her assignment.

"I cannot say that I am sorry because that would be a lie. Am I proud? Yes," she said.

The last photo unexpectedly reveals that her teacher was quite impressed with her "humourous" essay and gave her a score of 100/100.

"I struggled over this grade for a long time. I finally decided you get a grade for a laugh and how relevant your review is for this particular movie," her teacher wrote.

"Let me warn you: do NOT try this kind of thing with other professors; they may not have my sense of humour."

Garrett's post was a hit on Twitter with 39,500 retweets and 190,000 likes and many commented saying she was a "genius" and a "legend".

Below, in the comments, Garrett wrote: "I was always told life is about taking risks. I was scared to say the least."