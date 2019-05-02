Actor Peter Mayhew, known for playing Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died. He was 74.

Mayhew died on April 30 in his North Texas home with his family by his side, according to a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

The London-born actor, who was 2.18m tall, played Chewbacca in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge of the Sith (2005) and The Force Awakens (2015).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mayhew had done some minor acting before Star Wars, and was working as a hospital orderly when he auditioned for the role of Chewbacca. Lucas cast Mayhew as he was reportedly desperate to find an actor taller than Darth Vader.

Finnish basketball player Jonas Suotamo took over from the role in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.