Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have tied the knot in a surprise ceremony just hours after attending the Billboard Awards, according to US media reports.

Sources have told E News and People that social media footage of Turner and Jonas exchanging vows in a Las Vegas chapel is genuine and not a prank, news.com.au reported.

Musician Diplo shared videos on his Instagram story of the couple entering the Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Diplo's video appears shows Turner walking down the aisle in a white veil while country music duo Dan + Shay performed their song "Speechless".

In one video it appears the Jonas Brothers, with Nick and Kevin serving as groomsmen, join in the serenading.

The small crowd cheers as Turner moves down the aisle towards her new husband.

The Elvis impersonator then tells the couple to hold hands and recite their vows, which were: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life," they said. "In sickness and in health… forever and ever."

Turner and Jonas first announced their engagement in October 2017 after a year of dating.

They met when Jonas messaged Turner on Instagram in November 2016 following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.

Their impromptu nuptials were a far cry from their in-laws.

The couple entering the chapel and Turner walking down the aisle.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a lavish Indian wedding in December, a multi-day affair where they were joined by 225 guests.

Nick and Chopra, 36, were dressed in Ralph Lauren. The bride wore a hand-beaded and embroidered gown from the American designer, in addition to a 75-foot long veil, as her mother, Madhu, walked her down the aisle.

Embroidered into the veil were eight significant words selected by Chopra herself, including "Family, Hope and Compassion," the designer revealed.

Nick's tuxedo came with a hidden secret of its own: a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (Meaning "my life.")