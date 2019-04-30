Hailey Bieber has hit back at critics who accused the star of blackface after she shared a holiday photo in which she sports a dark tan.

The model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and is married to Justin Bieber, shared a photo of her legs while on holiday with the caption: "Soaking up the sun".

Hailey Bieber shows off her sun-kissed skin on her Instagram Story today. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/L5Fv6d9Gta — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) April 27, 2019

Twitter users quickly pointed out the dark shade of Bieber's skin, with some accusing her of blackface.

hailey bieber does blackface end of story. my skin colour is not smth a white lady should be using as a “tan” — oyinka (@FLIGHTOFJEON) April 28, 2019

Others compared her to Ariana Grande, who has been accused of "Blackfishing," when a white person changes their look to appear racially ambiguous and appeal to a black audience.

What in the Ariana grande is going on here???? — satansdirtysemen_ (@litlemonsterja) April 27, 2019

New melanin queen Ariana is shaking 😍😍 — Reece 🏳‍🌈🇬🇧 (@reecekm_) April 27, 2019

Ari is shaking — STREAM ME! 🦋 (@kkdelswift) April 27, 2019

Bieber responded on her Instagram story saying: "So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!"

"I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation!"