Hailey Bieber has hit back at critics who accused the star of blackface after she shared a holiday photo in which she sports a dark tan.
The model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and is married to Justin Bieber, shared a photo of her legs while on holiday with the caption: "Soaking up the sun".
Twitter users quickly pointed out the dark shade of Bieber's skin, with some accusing her of blackface.
Others compared her to Ariana Grande, who has been accused of "Blackfishing," when a white person changes their look to appear racially ambiguous and appeal to a black audience.
Bieber responded on her Instagram story saying: "So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!! shoot!!!"
"I'll do my best not to get so much sun next time I'm on vacation!"