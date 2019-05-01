Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson received an email from a woman named Carol in the UK, who told him he was "too crass", and that he needs to start talking about "nice people and nice things and nice situations". Instantly, Nicholson had found the title of his new show – but in an ironic twist, what was at first a joke soon informed the content of the show.

"The show originally wasn't about that at all," he says. "And then as I started writing it, I thought, maybe there is stuff there. So it's kind of a show devoted to Carol."

Nicholson says this year's show is considerably more uplifting than last year's Seminal, in which Nicholson recounted homophobic abuse he'd experienced in the wake of Australia's brutal decision to put marriage equality to a postal vote. "Last year's show I really enjoyed doing," says Nicholson, "but there were certain times that I was like, 'this is a sad story that I don't want to tell every night.'

"The show this year doesn't have as many brutal parts in it. Nothing particularly grim happened to me this year, so my show's a really fun show; I'm having a really good time doing it."

Advertisement

As a performer from a minority group, Nicholson has become aware of the way his shows are more skewed to inner-city audiences. There's a noticeable difference when he performs outside urban hubs, and it's something he and other comedians are still learning to negotiate; trying to break out of urban echo chambers, while also trying not to change and pander to audiences.

"Melbourne Comedy Festival does this roadshow where they tour around the country, and you're doing quite regional areas," he says. "One of the bookers said early on, 'You're what we would call education acts'.

"They take you to a regional area, and you do your act, and at first they're like, 'What the f**k is this? Get away from my son!' But then, I'll come out and do some pretty broad shit, and then slowly over the course of 10 minutes, start to venture into the marriage equality material, and a story about me getting mugged – stuff like that.

"The whole act is not about being gay, but it's going into more structural stuff as opposed to, 'I'm gay, so I love dicks!' I think that at the start, it's all they want from me."

Rhys Nicholson: "As a coping mechanism for (certain) gigs, quite often I camp it up more... I wish I didn't have to do that." Photo / supplied

Nicholson remembers one gig in particular in New Zealand when he joined Auckland comic Pax Assadi for a show at Whangamata's Beach Hop. As the pair drove into the town, they spotted a car sporting a Confederate flag. "We were like, 'Uh, a gay guy with makeup on and a Middle Eastern guy – not sure how this is going to go'.

"As a coping mechanism for these types of gigs, quite often – and I'm trying to do a lot less of it now – I camp it up more," he says. "I wish I didn't have to do that. At that gig, we got through it, but it's realising that, yeah, you're laughing at me saying the word f****t, you're not laughing at why I'm saying the word f****t."

On top of his new show, Nicholson is also hosting tonight's Comedy Gala, which opens the festival with sets from stars such as James Acaster, Paul "Sinnerman" Sinha and Alice Snedden. Nicholson says he was thrilled to be asked to host – but he's daunted by the task.

"I'm more terrified of just getting a reference wrong," he says. "As the MC you're kind of steering the ship, and if people suddenly lose hope in you, it all goes to f**k."

LOWDOWN:

Who: Rhys Nicholson

What: Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations

When: May 21-25

Where: Q Theatre, Loft