My first job was ...

as a vacuum cleaner salesman at my dad's vacuum cleaner store.

It taught me … that the suction of a vacuum cleaner is not dictated by the amount of wattage it has but rather the size of its bag or canister. (This is also my life mantra.)

My big break came … I never had a big break, I feel like I've been steadily growing my career one step at a time.

The last job I quit was … my dad's vacuum cleaner shop. He was paying me in Dyson filters.

The most famous person I've ever met is … Pharrell Williams - and by "met", I mean I walked up to him in the Frankfurt airport and one of his bodyguards pushed me to the ground.

They were … the most-talented music producer of the last 10 years.

The best time I've had on set/stage was … one time an old woman called Grandma Mary was in my audience and me and her were the only people who had children in the entire theatre. This made her so mad she yelled "F*** you all" and it made me laugh for a solid three minutes while I was on stage.

But the worst was … one time I was on 7Days and I needed to poo so bad, it was all I could think about. Always poo before recording a TV show.

My dream role would be … playing Axel Foley's son in Beverly Hills Cop 4

Pax Assadi performs in his solo show, Raised By Refugees, with Frickin Dangerous Bro in their show Legacy, in the Best Foods Comedy Gala, and hosting Dialogue Matters, all as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival, May 2-26.