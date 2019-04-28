Comic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their critically acclaimed tour Now You See Them, Soon You Won't to New Zealand for one show at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 19.

The celebrated comedy act follows the pair's sold-out tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy nominations.

The pair will be joined on stage by Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers, with tickets going on sale on May 7.



Martin and Short's often subversive and self-deprecating humour targets Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, while they also lovingly and relentlessly roast each other.

The duo's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship of more than three decades, after they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos.

Lucky Day ( Steve Martin ), Dusty Bottoms ( Chevy Chase ) and Ned Nederlander ( Martin Short ) as the Three Amigos. Photo / Supplied.

The iconic funny men have been touring together since 2016, when they launched their first live show titled A Very Stupid Conversation.

Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment with his earning him an Academy Award, five Grammy's, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 73-year-old is perhaps most well-known for his work in films including The Jerk (1979), Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987), Roxanne (1987), Parenthood (1989), L.A. Story (1991), Father of the Bride (1991), and Bowfinger (1999).

Martin is also an accomplished Grammy Award-winning bluegrass banjoist and composer, and has also released two albums with The Steep Canyon Rangers, including their 2017 release The Long-Awaited Album.

Short has enjoyed similar success in television, film and theatre since his breakout season on Saturday Night Live over 30 years ago.

His popularity and exposure on SNL led Short to cross over quickly into feature films, with the 69-year-old making his big screen debut in Three Amigos before Innerspace (1987), Three Fugitives (1989), Pure Luck (1991) and Mars Attacks! (1996).

Steve Martin and Martin Short's Now You See Them, Soon You Won't tour comes to Auckland's Spark Arena on November 19, with tickets available from May 7.