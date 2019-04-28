No one likes having movies ruined for them before they watch it but one teacher in the US decided to take extra measures to ensure that didn't happen.

The teacher, who won't be able to see Avengers: Endgame until next week, has warned students not to spoil it for him.

In a viral tweet which had nearly 110,000 retweets and 420,000 likes so far, Twitter user @kamiilious shared a photo of a sign on the teacher's classroom door.

My teacher is so serious he just had to make note of it😂#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ghoNheDIIW — Kamilious🤩 (@kamiilious) April 26, 2019

"DO NOT discuss ANYTHING about it anywhere near my classroom UNTIL THIS SIGN COMES DOWN. You know how much I love Marvel Comics," the sign reads.

"So help me Jeebus, if any one of you spoils a single frame of this movie for me, I promise I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**".

Some thought the teacher was a little too serious and threatening. However, the student who shared the note online guarantees it was only a joke.

"WE TOOK NO OFFENSE TO WHAT THE TEACHER SAID. SO PLEASE STOP SAYING ITS BULLYING OR WHATSOEVER. [IT'S] ALL HUMOR GUYS!" @kamiilious tweeted.

Avengers: Endgame has received rave reviews since it was released last week.

It now holds the record for the highest opening weekend for a movie of all time.

The film closes the book on the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.