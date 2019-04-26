New Zealand music producer Joel Little worked with Taylor Swift on her new single "Me", which features Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Little, the former Goodnight Nurse member who famously produced Lorde's Grammy-winning debut album "Pure Heroine", shared the news of Swift's new single on Instagram.

"I've been wanting to shout this from the rooftops for so long," he shared.

"Loved every minute of making this with @taylorswift and @brendonurie. Such an honour and so much fun."

Swift has announced she will release the song and music video for "Me" at midnight Eastern Standard Time (4pm New Zealand time).

Swift has been teasing new material to fans for weeks, initially with a mysterious timer on her website.

Since his breakout success with "Pure Heroine", Little has produced songs for stars such as Shawn Mendes, Khalid and Ellie Goulding.

He most recently contributed production to Broods' new album "Don't Feed the Pop Monster" and produced Marina (formerly Marina and the Diamonds)'s recent single "Handmade Heaven".