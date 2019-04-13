Mick Jagger is up on his feet and back on social media just a week after he underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman let fans know he was on the mend yesterday with his first Instagram post since he went under the knife.

"A walk in the park !" wrote Jagger together with a picture of him enjoying the great outdoors.

A spokesperson for the band told USA Today that Jagger ""is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

Advertisement

Fellow rock star Lenny Kravitz was among those pleased to see Jagger's health was improving, commenting: "Yeah man!"

Jagger's daughter Georgia May also chimed in, saying: "Love you Dada,"while his son Lucas posted four red heart emojis.

The update on Jagger's condition comes after the Rolling Stones announced two weeks ago that they would postpone their upcoming North American tour so that Jagger could receive medical treatment for an unspecified health issue.

Following his operation Jagger had thanked hospital staff and gave fans an update on his recovery.



"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," he tweeted last week.