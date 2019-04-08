New Zealand musician Hollie Smith has shown some of her many other talents after baking an incredible themed cake for Clarke Gayford.

Ahead of Gayford's Fish of the Day documentary season premiere, Smith decided to get creative, adding in coloured icing, a fishing rod, chocolate fish and other edible "sea creatures" to the cake.

Gayford was wowed by the cake, getting his photo taken with the delicious-looking creation.

The former C4 host took to Twitter to thank Smith for her efforts, saying the cake was eaten in less than a day.

"The blue icing gave me weird dreams but what a cake it is ... was.

"Thanks Hollie Smith your songwriting procrastination is delicious."

Made this guy a cake for the season premiere of Fish of the Day. Mike Bhana and @NZClarke - nice work. Looking amazing. pic.twitter.com/uuMugLW4VS — Hollie Smith (@Holliejsmith) April 8, 2019

Smith responded, telling Gayford: "Yeah. I made the icing with cheese just for you.

Procrastination is key Clarke."

Followers of both Gayford and Smith couldn't help but join in on the fun, with some praising the singer's baking skills while poking fun at her procrastination skills.

"Commonly known in our house as procastibaking," one person wrote.

Another said: "I'm loving this. She can sing a good song too."

Series three of Fish of the Day has started airing on TV3 on Sundays at 5.30pm.

The first episode details Gayford's trip to Fiji where he gets up close and personal with Bull Sharks.