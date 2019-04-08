Prepare yourselves Queen fans, the legends themselves are coming to New Zealand with Adam Lambert at the helm, for their massive Rhapsody Tour.

They'll return to Auckland in February next year, and will also play their first ever shows in Wellington and Dunedin.

The tour comes to us hot off the back of the insane hype around the film Bohemian Rhapsody, which is officially the highest grossing music biopic of all time.

TEG-Dainty boss Paul Dainty says: "With the enormous success of... Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen's popularity in New Zealand is as huge as it gets. We can't wait to bring Queen and Adam Lambert back... and watch them bring their iconic songs to life."

Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will team up once again with long-time front-man Adam Lambert, as well as Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass and Tyler Warren on percussion.

Taylor said the band is "raring to get back with our new show", while Lambert promised a "brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs" adding: "We are excited to reveal the show to New Zealand fans!"

May simply added: "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, New Zealand!"

The tour will hit Wellington's Westpac Stadium on February 5, Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on February 7 and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 10.

Tickets go on sale from 10am, April 17 from Ticketek and Ticketmaster. See queenonline.com and tegdainty.com for more information.