The Mousetrap

Who doesn't like a good, old-fashioned whodunnit? Now one of the best of the lot – or, at least, one of the longest lasting – is touring New Zealand for the first time. Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is a West End theatre legend, the longest-running show – of any kind – in the world. Now in its 66th year but, by all accounts, still as razor sharp as ever, it's on in Auckland. Newly opened guesthouse, Monkswell Manor, is snowed in and among the seemingly ordinary gathering of guests, a killer lurks. Having already killed once, the murderer strikes again. Everyone is a suspect; everyone a potential victim. As the characters slowly reveal their pasts, a complex web of deceit and suspicion emerges. But who will be next and who is the killer? Start guessing whodunit.

The Mousetrap, ASB Waterfront Theatre, until Saturday, April 13

Rochelle Mangan in The Goblin Market, the latest show from The Dust Palace.

The Goblin Market

Take a Christina Rossetti poem which, 157 years after its original publication, remains controversial; ask a contemporary spoken word artist, Jess Holly-Bates, to interpret it and add in breath-taking acrobatics and aerial performances. What results? The latest show from premiere New Zealand cirque theatre performers The Dust Palace, which tells the story of two sisters, their temptation, sacrifice and eventual salvation. Even the name – The Goblin Market – is enticing.

The Goblin Market, Herald Theatre at the Aotea Centre, until Saturday, April 13

Thomas Monckton in Only Bones.

Only Bones v1.0

Only Bones v1.0 is the little show that could – and has. The winner of Best in Theatre and Best of the Fringe awards at this year's Auckland Fringe Arts Festival, it premiered in Lapland (!) before becoming a hit at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe and going global with performances in 13 different countries including French Guiana and Mexico. Made by New Zealanders Thom Monckton and Gemma Tweedie and Finland's Kallo Collective, it returns for one-night only with Monckton once again taking to the one-metre stage and using his "bendy, wiggling hands" and face to create micro-physical theatre the likes of which you've never seen before.

Only Bones v1.0, Loft at Q Theatre, Sunday 6pm & 7.30pm



Lucy Dacus

American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus had an enormous 2018: In March, she released her sophomore album Historian, an intelligent alt-rock record that showcased her warm, powerful voice and intricate observations on loss and how relationships can be either strengthened or warped by time. Later in the year, she teamed up with fellow singers Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker for the Boygenius EP, a stunning six-track record that acts as an example of the extraordinary power of harmony and collaboration. Dacus is stopping by our shores in the midst of a hectic touring schedule for one show at the Tuning Fork tonight, where she'll be supported by local guitar-pop outfit Being.

Lucy Dacus, The Tuning Fork, tonight, 8pm

The Sawmill New Era Party

The Leigh Sawmill's proud history will be celebrated with a new Sawblade documentary and Saturday's New Era Fundraiser Party will see all proceeds go towards the making of the film. The beloved venue is going through a transition with new management at the helm after 22 years under brothers Ed and Ben Guinness, and to mark the change in ownership, an eclectic line-up of DJs, producers and MCs that have played at the venue over the last two decades will perform, including International Observer, MC Bjorn (Open Souls), Haz Beats (Homebrew/Team Dynamite) & Lucky Lance, Sunshine Sound System & P Digsss (Shapeshifter), Dylan C, and Stinky Jim.

The Sawmill New Era Party, The Leigh Sawmill Café, Saturday, April 6