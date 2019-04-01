Mick Jagger will undergo heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York, according to the Drudge Report.

The update comes after the Rolling Stones announced over the weekend that they would postpone their upcoming North American tour so that Jagger could receive medical treatment for an unspecified health issue.

The Drudge Report detail how the procedure has a 95 per cent success rate, with the 75-year-old front man planning to be back on the road before the summer.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," Jagger tweeted on Saturday.

Advertisement

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.



Other stops included Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; the New Orleans Jazz Festival; Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, DC; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.