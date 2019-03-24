Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts about New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, calling her a "true leader".

In the wake of the Christchurch terror attack on March 15, Witherspoon shared her condolences on Twitter, writing: "Please know that I am here for you all while you grieve".

My heart goes out to the people of New Zealand. There are not enough prayers for such a senseless act of violence. Please know that I am here for you all while you grieve. 🇳🇿🙏🏻 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 15, 2019

Now, a little over a week later, she has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts about our Prime Minister and her response to the tragedy.

She called her "a leader that truly deserves our attention", saying: "Her compassion, her respect for multiculturalism, her clear leadership, her swift action to create new legislation in #NewZealand. Changing the course of history. This is TRUE LEADERSHIP."

Thinking about @jacindaardern today. This is a leader that truly deserves our attention. Her compassion, her respect for multiculturalism,her clear leadership, her swift action to create new legislation in #NewZealand. Changing the course of history. This is TRUE LEADERSHIP — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 24, 2019

The actor spent a fair amount of time in New Zealand while shooting Disney film A Wrinkle In Time in 2017, with her co-stars Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey.

She spoke fondly of her time here calling New Zealand "magical" and praising its "wonderful people".

"Your kindness, hospitality and amazing generosity have really touched my heart. What a magical trip that I will never forget! I can't wait to come back and visit again!" she wrote on Instagram.

Witherspoon is not the only star to acknowledge our PM's leadership.

R&B superstar Alicia Keys also recently took to Instagram to give her a "shout out" saying: "Love and empathy are the only things that are going to push us forward".

Posting the now famous photo of Ardern wearing a hijab and hugging a woman affected by the terror attack, Keys wrote: "This picture is such a powerful representation of love and empathy" and encouraged her followers to "spread it today".