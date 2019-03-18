British talk show host John Oliver has commended New Zealand's "amazing" reaction to the Christchurch terror attack.

Oliver, who is known for often mentioning New Zealand in his show Last Week Tonight, said New Zealand has "been showing its strength in how it's been responding" to the attack.

He said the attack was "a total affront to the basic values of the people of New Zealand".

"New Zealand is an incredible place and I know we make fun of it on this show all the time. Honestly, there is nothing I like more than making fun of New Zealand, but part of that may be that controversies over there tend to get handled with calm and good cheer," he said.

Oliver makes no secret of his love for New Zealand.

"How can you not a love a country that has a contest to design a new flag for itself and someone submits a kiwi bird with lasers coming out its eyes?" he said.

He then went on to comment on Australian Senator Fraser Anning's comments about the attack, which saw him being egged by teenager Will Connolly at a rally in Melbourne. Oliver mentioned "eggboy", pointing out the teen, who was slapped by the senator, ended up having the last laugh, becoming an internet hero.

He said Anning's comments about the attack "might be the worst possible response to what happened".

"The real cause of Fraser Anning getting hit with an egg is Fraser Anning saying things that prompt people to throw eggs at him. He may be the victim today, but usually he's a huge f*****g a**hole."