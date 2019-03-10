Eleven ingredients for love

1. Similarity in attitudes, background, personality traits.

2. Geographic proximity.

3. Desirable characteristics of personality and appearance.

4. Reciprocal affection. (Does your crush like you back? Stalkers aren't lovers, people).

5. Satisfying needs.

6. Physical and emotional arousal. (These are the steamy waters beyond the Friend Zone).

7. Social influences, norms, and the approval of people in our circle.

8. Specific cues in the voice, eyes, posture, way of moving.

9. Readiness for a romantic relationship. One-night stands need not apply.

10. Opportunities to be alone together.

11. Mystery, in the situation or the person. A little enigma only makes things more interesting.

(Source: Falling in Love: Why We Choose the Lovers We Choose by Ayala Malach Pines)

Mistaken identity

"On a tour of Lancaster Castle with my family, part of the tour involved getting locked in an old prison cell. When they shut the cell door, it plunged the 20 or so guests into complete darkness. I punched my brother's arm as hard as I could. Doors open, mortified Chinese tourist". (Via @amightystaff on Twitter)

The flying (missile) doctor

Your name is what?

1. "Years ago, working in Namibia, there was a baby in the ward I was working in called Teaspoon," writes a reader. "I've always wondered if he became Tablespoon when he grew up." Badum-tish!

2. "When working in an office I came across a couple called Horace and Doris Morris."

3. "One of the contestants on the current season of Married at First Sight has a 3-year-old daughter called Baby. Dirty Dancing has a lot to answer for."