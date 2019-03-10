The first in a two-part documentary outlining shocking claims about how the late king of pop Michael Jackson sexually abused two boys airs for the first time in New Zealand tonight.

The controversial Leaving Neverland feature screens on TV 1 from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. The second and final part screens tomorrow night at the same time.

The four-hour documentary from acclaimed British director Dan Reed focuses on the stories of two men James Safechuck, now 40, and Australian-born Wade Robson, now 36, who claim they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children.

The alleged incidents took place at Neverland Ranch, a 3830sq m French Normandy-style home in the Santa Ynez Valley, northeast of Los Angeles.

The documentary has divided the public with the Facebook fan page "Michael Jackson Fans in New Zealand - 2015" urging fans to boycott the screening in an attempt to "put a glitch" in the documentary's ratings.

One New Zealand fan posted signs protesting against the documentary outside their house today.

Susan Smith, from Hamilton, made signs saying "LEAVING NEVERLAND LIES" and "MICHAEL JACKSON INNOCENT".

"I've never done anything like this before," Smith said. "But that's how strongly I feel about it."

Michael Jackson superfan Susan Smith has put up signs outside her house protesting against a new documentary which alleges the musician sexually abused two boys. Photo / Supplied

She planned to boycott the screening of Leaving Neverland tonight. She had initially agreed with reports that Jackson had been an abuser but changed her mind after doing her own research.

"I believe we've been lied to for years about Michael Jackson," she said. "Nothing would make me believe Michael Jackson was a paedophile."

Since the documentary premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, some radio stations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand have boycotted playing his music.

Jackson's estate and family have denied all the allegations.