Whoopi Goldberg has shared in a video how she nearly died of pneumonia recently.

Appearing Friday in a video that aired on ABC's "The View," Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs.

"Hey, yes, it's me. I am here. I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK, I'm not dead," she said.

She then explained she had pneumonia in both lungs and was septic, which means the infection had spread through her bloodstream.

"I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth Good news, I didn't," she said.

"Thank you for all of your good wishes. All of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's going to change when I get back, but for right now, it's brilliant."

She added to her co-hosts, "And ladies, I cannot wait to see y'all. This has been interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table. To everybody, see you soon."

Her co-host Abby Huntsman said, "I miss her humour, I miss just her wittiness."

Goldberg appeared in good condition but said she is still not moving around as fast as she'd like.

Goldberg has been absent from the talk show, which she co-hosts, since February 6. She did not say when she'll be back.