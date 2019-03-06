Life restoring

Fifty years ago, a boy named Brian stole a copy of Life magazine from an Ohio library that sported a photo of The Beatles on its cover. But this week he decided to give the book back, along with an apology note: "Hello. I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Rd library when I was a kid. I'm sorry I took it. I've enclosed a cheque for the late fee." Over the decades he racked up more than $1800 in late fees, according to AP. But fortunately for Brian, the library puts a $100 cap on library fines, so that is the amount he left them.

Karma meets truckma

Dude in truck honked at me at intersection while I waited for older woman to cross street. I gave him the finger. He honked again. I gave big middle finger wave. He followed me to parking lot. Blocked my car. I got out ready to throw. He got out. HUGE MAN. I thought I'm dead. He put out his hand to shake.

Explained he honked but noticed his error when he saw the woman so honked again to say sorry. He followed me to personally apologise so he wouldn't ruin my day. We shook hands. Changed me forever. And I was glad he didn't waste me. (Via Nicole Cliffe on Twitter)

Can't put my finger on it but that's an unsettling headline. Via Bad Newspaper. Photo / Supplied

Eavesdropping on symphony of the deep

Back in 2015 a scientist dropped a titanium-encased microphone 10km down into the Mariana Trench, the deepest natural trench in the world, about halfway between Australia and Japan in the Pacific Ocean. Instead of silence, they heard clearly discernible sounds of earthquakes, ships, the distinct moans of baleen whales and the overwhelming clamour of a Category 4 typhoon that just happened to pass overhead. (Via Reddit)