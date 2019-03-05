The outpouring of love and touching tributes to Luke Perry, who passed away today, have revealed some of the actor's most endearing traits and actions.

Colin Hanks shared his own story of the only time he met Luke Perry and we suggest you get your tissues ready for this one.

"I only met him once but the story is too good not tell given today's sad events," the actor wrote in a post on social media.

"My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of each other. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming. If you're a parent you understand.

"Sometimes there's nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours. Then about ten minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of nowhere, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he's holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, Head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. Fifteen minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen," he recalled.

Hanks says it wasn't until they were queuing up for customs that he recognised the balloon hero as Luke Perry.

"As luck would have it we end up standing next to each other. Out of the blue, he turns to me and says some kind words about Fargo, which kinda blew my mind. I start singing his praises about how long I've admired him and also about the move with the balloon. 'That's a pro move! You can't teach that!' I say.

"He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don't know if that's true, but have no reason to believe it wasn't. Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon. Also, I'm gotta start traveling with some spare balloons," he added.

The post has received hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram where the world continues to mourn the loss of the 90s icon.

"What a story. What a gentleman and just a wonderful person besides a true talent. Thank you so much for sharing, Colin," someone commented.

"This is an amazing story whether either of you are 'famous' or not. I too have had time where people have inspired me and made a difference but for one reason or another haven't shared. I will no longer keep any act of kindness go unnoticed because every little bit helps and I'm sure Luke's family ate very proud of this small act of kindness," someone else said.