A former Married at First Sight NZ star was left bloodied, bruised and with a broken nose after being attacked with a beer bottle.

One of last season's reality grooms, Gareth Noble took to social media to detail the incident which took place on Friday night in Cromwell, along with photos of his injuries.

He said: "A guy thought I had made a comment towards him, but was actually talking to someone else, unfortunately his way of dealing with it was a bit different to mine.

"Throwing a bottle at someone's face is not the best way to go about things, but life goes on."

Noble said he suffered a broken nose and "a few superficial scars and bruises", but didn't seem too bothered by the incident, instead insisting on maintaining his sense of humour.

Along with photos of his bloody face, Noble wrote: "So I got attacked by a Mexican Beer last night. Biggest disappointment is that white shoes ended up being red. You can take my blood but you cant take my humour."

He added: "Corona bottle 1, My face 0."

His followers were quick to send their support, with one saying: "So completely unnecessary! Anyone who knows this lad, knows he is kind, sweet and caring and does NOT deserve this type of treatment! Also... violence is never OK...I'm really sad to see this and hope you are OK!"

Others urged him to go to the police but Noble simply responded: "Life goes on bro, I'm a bit worse for it but not really wanting to go to police."